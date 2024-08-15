Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Increases By 184.7%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,126 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.80). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

