Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Declines By 36.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Terumo Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,643. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Terumo has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $20.60.
Terumo Company Profile
