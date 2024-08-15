Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Declines By 36.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Terumo Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,643. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Terumo has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

