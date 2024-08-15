Short Interest in Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL) Grows By 100.0%

Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Themes Airlines ETF Price Performance
AIRL stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $669,900.00, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.89. Themes Airlines ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.84.
About Themes Airlines ETF
