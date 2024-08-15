Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 25.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Thor Explorations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,672. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

