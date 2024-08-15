Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 25.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thor Explorations Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Thor Explorations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,672. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
