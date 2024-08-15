Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Increases By 50.0%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of TKOMY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 192,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

