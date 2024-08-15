Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Expands By 100.0%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of UATG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 82,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,499. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

