Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 63.6%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Media Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,288. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

