Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 63.6%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Media Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,288. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
