Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Increases By 87.1%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 171,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VCI Global Trading Up 26.3 %

NASDAQ VCIG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. VCI Global has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get VCI Global alerts:

About VCI Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.