Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Increases By 87.1%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 171,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VCI Global Trading Up 26.3 %
NASDAQ VCIG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. VCI Global has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
About VCI Global
