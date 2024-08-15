Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Drops By 40.2%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFLO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 224,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,501. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0166 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.