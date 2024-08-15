Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Drops By 57.5%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 149,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $9.50.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group raised Virpax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.