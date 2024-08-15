Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Declines By 23.1%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.18 during midday trading on Thursday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.