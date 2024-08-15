Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Drops By 50.7%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

WCBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

