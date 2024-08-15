Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 31.1%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

WISeKey International Stock Down 4.9 %

WKEY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.74.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.