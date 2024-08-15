Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Rises By 68.3%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $79.80.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $1.89. On average, analysts expect that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

