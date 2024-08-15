Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.71.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.5 %

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.