Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.86) by $0.29, Zacks reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

OMIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

