SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $431.75 million and $214,767.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62223549 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $271,305.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

