Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIRI. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

