Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 44,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,742. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

