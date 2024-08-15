Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

SKYH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.84. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sky Harbour Group news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

