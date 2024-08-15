SmarDex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $89.72 million and $1.53 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01043072 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $393,433.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

