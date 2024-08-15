Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 2.2 %

SDHC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 73,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,827. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDHC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.