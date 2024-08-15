Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Down 2.2%

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 20,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 152,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDHC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

