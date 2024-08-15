Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$22.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

