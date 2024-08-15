Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 172,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,259. The company has a market cap of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.