Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 247,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,968. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

