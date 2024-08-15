Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of SONN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 2,626,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

