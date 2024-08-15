Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter.
Southland Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southland has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
Southland Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southland
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.