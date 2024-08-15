Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter.

Southland Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southland has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

