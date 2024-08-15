S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 492.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 247,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $493.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,032. The stock has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

