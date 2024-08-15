SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 50,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 250,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $687.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.