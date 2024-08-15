SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 2,134,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.