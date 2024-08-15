SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 4.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.