SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 461,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 69,705 shares.The stock last traded at $32.19 and had previously closed at $32.05.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $638.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

