Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spectaire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPEC remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,311. Spectaire has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Get Spectaire alerts:

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11).

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectaire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectaire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.