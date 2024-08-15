Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Trading Down 8%

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.06). 286,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 56,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.33).

Spectra Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £112.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,846.15 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.01.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

