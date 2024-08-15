Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 142,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 236,831 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

