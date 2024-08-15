Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.57. 2,115,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.84 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $359.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

