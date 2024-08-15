SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells $3,434,770.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 967,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

