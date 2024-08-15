SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.06

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 26434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

SSE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.