Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.63. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 558,673 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 12.3 %

Insider Activity

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,475,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,327,618.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,327,480 shares of company stock worth $5,943,211. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Standard BioTools by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,780 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Standard BioTools by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

