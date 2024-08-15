Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 21%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares were up 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.29 and last traded at $93.19. Approximately 86,947,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 11,272,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

