SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,297 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,358,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,022,000 after acquiring an additional 953,164 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 1,953,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

