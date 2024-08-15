SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.37. 6,914,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,825. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

