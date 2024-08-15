SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 662 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,628,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

