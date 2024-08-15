SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,406 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after buying an additional 174,951 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $4,960,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,460,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 616,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,261. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

