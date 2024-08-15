SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $157.86. 1,680,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,330. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

