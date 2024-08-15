SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,886 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $15.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.47. 435,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,888. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

