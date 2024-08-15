SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 229.26% and a negative net margin of 905.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Recommended Stories

