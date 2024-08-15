SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $256,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

