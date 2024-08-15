SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $95.01. 2,260,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

